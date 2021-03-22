Advertisement

Obituary: Bert William Sullivan

Bert Sullivan
Bert Sullivan(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021
On Friday, March 19, 2021, Bert William Sullivan, beloved husband and father of five children, passed away at age 79. Bert was born in Bellaire, Ohio on January 17, 1942 to Harry Sullivan and Martha Schramm. He completed a full career in the United States Marine Corps, where he served at the Bay of Pigs, Vietnam, and as Honor Guard for two US presidents. He then retired and moved to the private sector, where he retired from Unisys Corporation. He was an avid golfer and could always be found on the course or in church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Sullivan and his wife, Sharon Henshaw.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Sullivan and Patrick Sullivan (Jennifer Sevin-Sullivan), his daughters, Kari Chase (Sean Chase) and Meghan Poling (Brian Poling), and their spouses and children.

Memorial services will be held at the family’s convenience. His final place of rest will be Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

