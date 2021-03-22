Obituary: George Pantelidis

George Pantelidis, 72, of Parkersburg died March 21, 2021 at his residence.

George was well known for his business George’s Tailoring.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at St. James Greek Orthodox Church in Belpre. Visitation will be from 9 - 11 prior to the service at the church.

Additional obituary information will be posted shortly.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.