Obituary: George Pantelidis

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
George  Pantelidis, 72, of Parkersburg died March 21, 2021 at his residence.

George was well known for his business George’s Tailoring.

Funeral services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at St. James Greek Orthodox Church in Belpre.  Visitation will be from 9 - 11 prior to the service at the church.

Additional obituary information will be posted shortly.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

