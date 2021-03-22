Obituary: Jack Lee Buckley

Jack Lee Buckley, 77, of Vienna, WV passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late George William and Ella Florence Craven Buckley. Jack was retired from the Wood County Commission where he was Superintendent of Maintenance.

He is survived by his wife Martha Ellen Crites Buckley; his daughter, Lisa Flinn of Vienna; his sister, Ruth F. Stevens (Vernon) of Davisville, WV; grandchildren, Shawn and Katelin Flinn and Kyle Buckley; and great grandson, Jackson Scott Buckley.

In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his son, Rick Lee Buckley; one sister, Cathy Lykens and brothers, Roger, Bill, Roy and Blair Buckley.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg with Pastor Jim Yoak officiating. Interment will follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Tuesday at the funeral home.

