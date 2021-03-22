Obituary: Jessie A. Freeland

Jessie A. Freeland, 55, of Marietta passed away at her home on March 21, 2021. She was born March 3, 1966 in Orlando, FL to Perl and Lillie Haught Freeland.

She is survived by two daughters Ashley (Daniel Luke) Farley of Parkersburg and Brittany (Craig Sall) Farley of Marietta, a grandson Keagan Sall of Marietta and sisters Gloria Flesher, Debbie Coughenour and Kelly Holiday. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by a daughter Shawna Michelle Farley and a brother Edward Freeland.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

