Obituary: Larry W. Wiggins

Larry W. Wiggins, 83, of Vienna, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 11, 1937, in Parkersburg and was raised in Vienna. Larry was the son of the late Roland L. and Nora M. Kirsch Wiggins.

Larry was a 1955 graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from E.I. DuPont Washington Works after 41 years of service as a Computer Systems Technician. He loved golf, music and was a drummer in several bands, the most recent being “Pickin” on Country. Larry was a United Methodist by faith. He was married once and was a good son, father and provider.

He is survived by two sons, Mark Wiggins (Lisa) of Petroleum, WV and Jeff Wiggins (Susan) of Montgomery, AL; the mother of his children, Alyce Jean Wiggins Deak of Parkersburg; two grandchildren, Bree Hays Wiggins Maraux of Nailloux, France, Jeffrey L. Wiggins II of Montgomery, AL; two great-grandchildren, Gwen and Abigail Maraux and their father, Cyrille of France; three nieces, LuAnn Rollins, Cindy Hyde and Penny Morton; one nephew, Scott Jenkins and their families; and his dear friend, Lee Harper of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy E. Jenkins and her husband, Wayne.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation or services at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Wiggins family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

