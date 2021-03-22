Obituary: Marlene Evelyn Ruddlesden

Marlene Evelyn Ruddlesden, 84 of Washington, WV passed away March 20, 2021.

She was born March 11, 1937, a daughter of the late Walter A. and Edna Dale Davis.

Marlene was a member of Washington United Methodist Church. She retired from Hecks after 20 years of service.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Kevin) Martin of Washington, Rhonda (Kerry) Dunbar of Belpre, OH; grandchildren, Rebecca (Joe) Hall, Leigh (Michael) Markham, Ryan (Amanda) Frazier; great grandchildren, Maxwell, Zach, Rylee, Aurora, Eric, Bryson; great great grandson, Jace; sister, Mary Sue Kerns of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; a special niece, Lenise Sellers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Don; six brothers, Alfred, Ralph, Ed, Sharon, Chuck, and Jimmy.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 with Pastor Brian Long officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Ruddlesden family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.