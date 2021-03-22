Obituary: Patricia Ann Wolfe

Patricia Ann Wolfe, 74 of Walker, WV passed away March 20, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center under the compassionate care of staff and hospice.

She was born June 7, 1946 to the late John and Macel Riel. She was a retired employee of Corning Glass/Schott Scientific Glass and dedicated her whole life to her family and friends.

She is survived by her three daughters Tara A. (Kelly) McFarland, whom she resided with, of Walker, WV, Angel D. (Joel) Davis of Washington, WV, and Debbie K. (Chuck) Bailey of Parkersburg, WV, 7 grandchildren, Tayla (Justin) Miracle, Tanessa (Beau) Stanley, Cecilia Bailey, Tad (Julie) Piggott, Charlie Bailey, Trey (Mary) Piggott, and Kelsi (Trevor) Weddle, 7 great-grandchildren Isabella Miracle, Jackson Piggott, Alayna Stanley, Hazel Piggott, Josephine Piggott, Aydan Stanley, and Adam Weddle, and one brother Robert G. (Kathy) Reeder of Vienna, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two older brothers, June and Dave Riel.

Her daughter, Tara, would like to give a special thanks to the loving staff of Davita Dialysis Gihon Village for their wonderful care and friendship over the past two years “Wolfee” loved you all.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

