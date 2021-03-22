Obituary: Roberta Lee

Roberta Lee, 55, of Parkersburg, WV passed away suddenly, Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Fairfield Medical Center of Lancaster, Ohio.

She was born July 13, 1965 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of James and Joann Whitlatch Deems of Parkersburg.

Roberta was a 1983 graduate of PSHS. She previously worked for Big Bear in the 1980′s, was a former Teacher’s Aide at Belpre Middle School and most recently a manager at Crafts 2000. She was active in the Boy Scouts for many years. Roberta loved spending time with her family and planning family events.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jack Lee of Parkersburg; two sons, Adam Lee (Hannah) of Columbus, Ohio and Ryan Lee of Parkersburg; a brother, J.B. Deems (Michelle) of Parkersburg; a beloved granddaughter, Josie Lee of Columbus, Ohio; a special cousin, Norma Jean Lemon; several loving nieces and nephews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Larry Dale officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Lost Pavement.

Roberta’s family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday and one hour prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

