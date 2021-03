PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, March 26.

The checkpoint will begin at 9 P.M. and go through 1 A.M. in the 1800 block of Seventh St.

Motorists should expect minor delays due to a restricted traffic pattern.

