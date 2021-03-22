Small Business Relief Fund supporting Marietta businesses

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Hills Regional Council is accepting applications from downtown small businesses for COVID-19 support. The City of Marietta, through Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus Response, has established the Small Business Relief Fund, intended to support businesses struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund provides working capital to small businesses intended to be used for operating and payroll expenses. Qualifying businesses can receive up to $3,000, with a total of $84,000 being available in the assistance program.

The support is intended for businesses with no more than 20 full-time employees that have not received CARES Act funds, including support from the SBA Payroll Protection Program (PPP), or Economic Injury Disaster Loan benefits.

Applications are due by April 30. The application form and additional information about the program can be found online.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.