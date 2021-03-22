Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms following his incitement of the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Noble County Police Department investigating a homicide
Agents say facial coverings were not worn by the majority of people inside the bar.
Popular campus bar cited for violating health orders
West Virginia DHHR released a Guidance to Proms
Lydia White is a young local artist pressing forward towards her dream.
Young artist starts another mural for Grand Central Mall
Wayne was shocked when she saw the bill.
Local fights water bill that states she used about 90,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Forecast for March 22nd
Forecast for March 22nd
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast
A group of orcas played in front of a fishing boat off the coast of Texas.
Watch: Orcas play near boat off coast of Texas