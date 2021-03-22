Advertisement

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans to take place on March 28

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event will be returning this year.

It’s set for this Sunday at City Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizers say that many veterans were disappointed about its cancellation last year.

There will be several things for veterans to check out. From the West Virginia Traveling Memorial Wall to a speaker that will discuss veteran suicide.

Overall, the group wants to provide something for those that did not get a warm reception when they came home over 50 years ago.

“We honor our veterans. We can’t thank them enough for their service, their time for our country, for our freedom. So, we owe our veterans whatever we can thank them for,” says Housecalls Hospice volunteer coordinator, Sherry Thompson.

Organizers say you will have to wear a mask and social distance if you go to this event.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 and Marine Corps League.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
No injuries were reported after an oil tank exploded Monday morning in rural Washington County.
No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

Latest News

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Taking your allergy medications and seeing if symptoms persist is a good way to determine...
Is it allergies or Covid?
A healing garden will eventually be a part of staff's efforts to make the center a peaceful...
Memorial Health System’s Cancer Center now fully open
Governor Jim Justice speaks with business leaders from around West Virginia.
Governor Justice meets with business leaders on proposed elimination of state income tax
FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left,...
Governor reaches out to Ohio lawmakers on executive orders bill