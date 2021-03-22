Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans to take place on March 28

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event will be returning this year.

It’s set for this Sunday at City Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizers say that many veterans were disappointed about its cancellation last year.

There will be several things for veterans to check out. From the West Virginia Traveling Memorial Wall to a speaker that will discuss veteran suicide.

Overall, the group wants to provide something for those that did not get a warm reception when they came home over 50 years ago.

“We honor our veterans. We can’t thank them enough for their service, their time for our country, for our freedom. So, we owe our veterans whatever we can thank them for,” says Housecalls Hospice volunteer coordinator, Sherry Thompson.

Organizers say you will have to wear a mask and social distance if you go to this event.

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 and Marine Corps League.

