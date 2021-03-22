W.Va. boys high school basketball poll- March 22
This week’s Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. George Washington (7) 6-0 88 1
2. Morgantown (2) 5-1 71 2
3. Cabell Midland 4-1 67 3
4. Huntington 6-0 60 6
5. University 5-0 53 5
6. Martinsburg 2-1 49 4
7. South Charleston 5-1 31 9
8. Greenbrier East 3-1 24 8
9. Wheeling Park 4-3 18 7
10. Jefferson 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 6-0 74 5
3. Nitro 5-1 70 3
4. Shady Spring 3-1 63 2
5. North Marion 2-0 44 6
6. Wheeling Central 5-2 38 4
7. Lincoln County 6-0 37 7
8. Logan 4-3 23 T8
9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 T8
10. Herbert Hoover 5-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (8) 5-1 88 2
2. Williamstown 5-1 78 1
3. Charleston Catholic (1) 4-2 76 3
4. St. Marys 4-2 62 4
5. Magnolia 4-2 45 6
6. Ravenswood 5-3 37 9
7. Clay County 5-1 27 NR
8. Wyoming East 2-2 24 7
9. Chapmanville 2-4 20 5
10. Braxton County 3-3 14 10
Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.
Class A
1. Tug Valley (4) 5-0 83 2
2. Man (4) 2-0 78 1
3. Pendleton County (1) 4-0 71 4
4. James Monroe 5-0 50 9
5. Greenbrier West 2-2 48 5
6. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 37 3
(tie) Clay-Battelle 6-1 37 8
8. Webster County 2-0 35 6
9. Tolsia 4-1 34 7
10. Cameron 4-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.
