W.Va. boys high school basketball poll- March 22

This week’s Associated Press boys high school basketball poll.
(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7) 6-0 88 1

2. Morgantown (2) 5-1 71 2

3. Cabell Midland 4-1 67 3

4. Huntington 6-0 60 6

5. University 5-0 53 5

6. Martinsburg 2-1 49 4

7. South Charleston 5-1 31 9

8. Greenbrier East 3-1 24 8

9. Wheeling Park 4-3 18 7

10. Jefferson 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Fairmont Senior 6-0 74 5

3. Nitro 5-1 70 3

4. Shady Spring 3-1 63 2

5. North Marion 2-0 44 6

6. Wheeling Central 5-2 38 4

7. Lincoln County 6-0 37 7

8. Logan 4-3 23 T8

9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 T8

10. Herbert Hoover 5-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8) 5-1 88 2

2. Williamstown 5-1 78 1

3. Charleston Catholic (1) 4-2 76 3

4. St. Marys 4-2 62 4

5. Magnolia 4-2 45 6

6. Ravenswood 5-3 37 9

7. Clay County 5-1 27 NR

8. Wyoming East 2-2 24 7

9. Chapmanville 2-4 20 5

10. Braxton County 3-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4) 5-0 83 2

2. Man (4) 2-0 78 1

3. Pendleton County (1) 4-0 71 4

4. James Monroe 5-0 50 9

5. Greenbrier West 2-2 48 5

6. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 37 3

(tie) Clay-Battelle 6-1 37 8

8. Webster County 2-0 35 6

9. Tolsia 4-1 34 7

10. Cameron 4-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.

