W.Va. DMV warns customers of text message phishing scams

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to be on alert for text message phishing scams that are currently circulating. W.Va. DMV will never ask for your personal information via text.

According to the DMV, text messages are only sent after a customer initiates an appointment, and only to serve as a reminder. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier adds, “We never send out unsolicited requests for information. We do send a text message reminder when you make an appointment through our appointment system and choose to receive that reminder. But we would never send you a message asking for your personal information.”

Additionally, the WV DMV has heard from multiple customers about a text message that reads, “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link for you to click. Again, this is not from WV DMV and should be ignored and deleted.

Additional information can be found at dmv.wv.gov .

