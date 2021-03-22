Advertisement

W.Va. DMV warns customers of text message phishing scams

(WSAZ)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding customers to be on alert for text message phishing scams that are currently circulating. W.Va. DMV will never ask for your personal information via text.

According to the DMV, text messages are only sent after a customer initiates an appointment, and only to serve as a reminder. DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier adds, “We never send out unsolicited requests for information. We do send a text message reminder when you make an appointment through our appointment system and choose to receive that reminder. But we would never send you a message asking for your personal information.”

Additionally, the WV DMV has heard from multiple customers about a text message that reads, “DMV Sent You A New Notice. Read Now.” and includes a link for you to click.  Again, this is not from WV DMV and should be ignored and deleted.

Additional information can be found at dmv.wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
No injuries were reported after an oil tank exploded Monday morning in rural Washington County.
No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

Latest News

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Taking your allergy medications and seeing if symptoms persist is a good way to determine...
Is it allergies or Covid?
A healing garden will eventually be a part of staff's efforts to make the center a peaceful...
Memorial Health System’s Cancer Center now fully open
Governor Jim Justice speaks with business leaders from around West Virginia.
Governor Justice meets with business leaders on proposed elimination of state income tax
FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left,...
Governor reaches out to Ohio lawmakers on executive orders bill