W.Va. girls high school basketball poll- March 22

Here’s a look at how the top girls teams in the Mountain State stack up in this week’s poll
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Wheeling Park 7-1 78 2

3. Cabell Midland 4-1 74 3

4. Morgantown 2-1 62 4

5. George Washington 5-2 52 7

6. Capital 5-3 34 9

7. Woodrow Wilson 4-3 30 5

8. Bridgeport 2-1 26 8

9. Parkersburg 3-5 14 6

10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1

2. North Marion 5-0 79 2

3. Wayne 7-0 71 3

4. Nitro 5-1 59 4

5. St Joseph 6-1 58 T6

6. Logan 6-1 42 T5

7. PikeView 5-1 33 9

8. East Fairmont 2-1 22 8

9. Wheeling Central 3-3 18 10

10. Winfield 2-3 10 7

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 9-0 90 1

2. Wyoming East 2-1 76 3

3. Frankfort 6-1 69 4

4. St. Marys 8-1 65 5

5. Summers County 4-2 60 2

6. Ritchie County 6-2 40 7

7. Mingo Central 4-1 34 6

8. Charleston Catholic 4-2 27 8

9. Trinity 2-1 16 10

10. Williamstown 2-4 8 9

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 90 1

2. Tucker County 6-2 77 2

3. Webster County 5-0 65 4

4. Calhoun 6-2 63 3

5. Cameron 7-1 50 7

6. James Monroe 4-1 43 6

7. Tug Valley 2-1 40 5

8. River View 7-0 32 10

9. Sherman 2-1 17 8

10. Tolsia 3-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.

