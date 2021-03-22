W.Va. girls high school basketball poll- March 22
Here’s a look at how the top girls teams in the Mountain State stack up in this week’s poll
(AP) - CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (9) 6-0 90 1
2. Wheeling Park 7-1 78 2
3. Cabell Midland 4-1 74 3
4. Morgantown 2-1 62 4
5. George Washington 5-2 52 7
6. Capital 5-3 34 9
7. Woodrow Wilson 4-3 30 5
8. Bridgeport 2-1 26 8
9. Parkersburg 3-5 14 6
10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1
2. North Marion 5-0 79 2
3. Wayne 7-0 71 3
4. Nitro 5-1 59 4
5. St Joseph 6-1 58 T6
6. Logan 6-1 42 T5
7. PikeView 5-1 33 9
8. East Fairmont 2-1 22 8
9. Wheeling Central 3-3 18 10
10. Winfield 2-3 10 7
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 9-0 90 1
2. Wyoming East 2-1 76 3
3. Frankfort 6-1 69 4
4. St. Marys 8-1 65 5
5. Summers County 4-2 60 2
6. Ritchie County 6-2 40 7
7. Mingo Central 4-1 34 6
8. Charleston Catholic 4-2 27 8
9. Trinity 2-1 16 10
10. Williamstown 2-4 8 9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 90 1
2. Tucker County 6-2 77 2
3. Webster County 5-0 65 4
4. Calhoun 6-2 63 3
5. Cameron 7-1 50 7
6. James Monroe 4-1 43 6
7. Tug Valley 2-1 40 5
8. River View 7-0 32 10
9. Sherman 2-1 17 8
10. Tolsia 3-2 13 9
Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.