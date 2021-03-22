W.Va. governor expands vaccine eligibility to 16-years-old and above

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginians starting at the age of 16 are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Gov.. Jim Justice made that announcement Monday, saying his state will become one of several to lift virtually all eligibility requirements.

West Virginia has led the nation in the percentage of its population-particularly elderly residents-who have been vaccinated.

The governor says the state will continue prioritizing doses for residents 65 and older.

”We have got to get more and more West Virginians, and now is our time...let’s get everybody in this state vaccinated,” the governor said at his Monday briefing. “That ought to be our goal, we’re probably not going to be able to attain that, but we’re going to absolutely be close.”

Justice also announced fairs and festivals and similar events can resume May first. He says he will announce safety guidelines for those events later this week.

Nearly 25% of the state’s population of 1.7 million residents has been at least partially vaccinated. 15% have been fully vaccinated.

