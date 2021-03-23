Academic Achiever of the Week: Baylor Haught

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Baylor Haught is a senior at Williamstown High School, who plays four sports, takings college courses, and is still striving with a 4.2 GPA in school.

Even though he has many extracurricular activities, his key is to make sure he is focused on every task he does.

“It’s a huge load,” Baylor says. “I found that if I just dive in, and give my maximum effort to whatever I’m doing, I can be successful. And I have to set alarms, make a bunch of schedules to make sure I’m in the right place at the right time.”

Baylor plays soccer, baseball, basketball, and golf for Williamstown, and is a captain in basketball and soccer.

He says playing sports constantly helps him focus and motivates him to keep succeeding.

“Sports have helped me excel in the classroom,” said Baylor. “Due to just the fact that just learning those leadership and hard work skills through the sports. My coaches have been almost like father figures to go along with my father. I mean, everything that they’ve done for me, I appreciate everything they’ve done, everything they’ve taught me.”

Baylor has been accepted to 10 universities, and he is down to three. He says he is going to make his decision soon.

He says the courses he has taken already at West Virginia University at Parkersburg will help him adjust to the college life.

“Through the dual credit courses I think I’ve matured educationally to get me ready for that next step,” Baylor said. “With everything else I’ve been doing in my life I think that I’ve matured enough to where I’ll be ready for that, just, next step of my whole life, whole college decision, whole college life, I think I’ll be ready for it.”

