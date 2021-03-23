Advertisement

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 looking for food donations for pantry

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MURPHYTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) facility in Murphytown is asking for donations for its food pantry.

Veterans at the facility say that they are looking for more supplies for their pantry.

It’s something specifically designed for veterans who are unable to put food on the table.

Those from the chapter are looking for food or cash donations they can receive and will be at the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans” event for this reason.

“We’re just asking people that they might bring a food donation and we’ll have a barrel or something there that they can put it in,” says DAV food pantry director, Pauly Shepard.

If any veterans are in need of food you can reach out to the DAV.

Make sure to come with your DD214 or discharge document for records.

