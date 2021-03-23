Easter egg hunts scheduled in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As Easter approaches, families in the area have some choices in terms of child-friendly events. On March 27, the Kidx Hid & Peep Easter egg hunt will be held at the Grand Central Mall, from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

Egg hunts will be limited to 50 children at a time, and groups will be divided by age as follows:

1 year old and under - Noon

2-3 years old - 1:00 P.M.

4-5 years old - 2:00 P.M.

6-7 years old - 3:00 P.M.

Parents are asked to limit registration to one child per adult, if possible, Participating children will receive a craft bag, as well.

Registration can be done online here.

The Parkersburg YMCA and Parkersburg South Student Council are sponsoring an Easter egg hunt on the same day, as well. The event will be held at the YMCA on March 27, from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M.

Children ages 2-12 are invited to participate, and volunteers will be present to help them locate the eggs. CDC safety guidelines will be followed and masks will be highly encouraged.

During the event, donations of non-perishable food items for the Parkersburg South High School food pantry. Some of the most needed items include canned soups, cereal, granola bars, peanut butter crackers, macaroni and cheese, canned pasta, pop tarts, applesauce, peanut butter, jelly, tuna fish, and canned fruit.

Registration can be completed online here.

Both of these events are free.

