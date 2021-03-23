Historic Levee House revitalized by new business

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One of Marietta’s oldest commercial buildings is now home to a new restaurant called The Levee House Bistro.

Before the bistro, officials said the Levee House went unused for about two years.

Though the restaurant has been open for about a month, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the Marietta Chamber of Commerce Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman Bill Johnson read a proclamation recognizing the restaurant’s grand opening and Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher gave a few remarks wishing the new business owners good luck.

Owner and chef Tom Hickey previously cooked for the Lafayette Hotel and the Buckley House.

He said his wife Casey talked him into going into business for themselves.

“I’ve worked for people all my life,” said Hickey. “I’ve been a chef for thirty years, and she just told me it was time. Time to do something for us.”

Hickey said so far the bistro has been busy.

“It’s been going really, really well. We’ve been busy. The people from Marietta have embraced us quite a bit,” said Hickey.

The Levee House is the last original Ohio Street commercial building. It was built around 1826 and has hosted a myriad of businesses, including a hotel, cafe, tavern, and now, a bistro.

