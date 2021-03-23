Is it allergies or Covid?

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Spring is in the air and that means allergies are too.

WTAP spoke to a public health official about what you should do if you can’t tell if it’s allergies or Covid.

Whether you have Covid or it’s just allergies can get especially confusing during this time of year. Still, there are some key differences between the two you need to look out for. Angie Rarey, Interim Director of Nursing for the Washington County Health Department, points to a fever, body aches and chills, and loss of taste or smell as your big red flags it’s Covid. However, she adds the big symptom overlaps tend to be sinus symptoms, headaches, tiredness, and an itchy throat.

If your symptoms don’t make it clear whether you have allergies or Covid, Rarey suggests giving it a second.

“If you take your allergy medicine, you know your Zyrtec or what not and your symptoms don’t improve, chances are you should get tested,” she said.

If you want a more in-depth look at differences and similarities in Covid and allergy symptoms, you can find this chart on the CDC’s Facebook page via this link: https://www.facebook.com/CDC/photos/a.184668026025/10158994046261026

