Advertisement

Is it allergies or Covid?

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Spring is in the air and that means allergies are too.

WTAP spoke to a public health official about what you should do if you can’t tell if it’s allergies or Covid.

Whether you have Covid or it’s just allergies can get especially confusing during this time of year. Still, there are some key differences between the two you need to look out for. Angie Rarey, Interim Director of Nursing for the Washington County Health Department, points to a fever, body aches and chills, and loss of taste or smell as your big red flags it’s Covid. However, she adds the big symptom overlaps tend to be sinus symptoms, headaches, tiredness, and an itchy throat.

If your symptoms don’t make it clear whether you have allergies or Covid, Rarey suggests giving it a second.

“If you take your allergy medicine, you know your Zyrtec or what not and your symptoms don’t improve, chances are you should get tested,” she said.

If you want a more in-depth look at differences and similarities in Covid and allergy symptoms, you can find this chart on the CDC’s Facebook page via this link: https://www.facebook.com/CDC/photos/a.184668026025/10158994046261026

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
No injuries were reported after an oil tank exploded Monday morning in rural Washington County.
No injuries after oil tank explodes in Washington County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Dairy farming runs in Allison Florence's blood.
Local student plans to take dairy farming far beyond FFA
A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

Latest News

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
A healing garden will eventually be a part of staff's efforts to make the center a peaceful...
Memorial Health System’s Cancer Center now fully open
Governor Jim Justice speaks with business leaders from around West Virginia.
Governor Justice meets with business leaders on proposed elimination of state income tax
FILE - In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left,...
Governor reaches out to Ohio lawmakers on executive orders bill