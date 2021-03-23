Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of stealing over $13,000 from a business where he worked as the manager.

He was employed as a manager of a local restaurant. He allegedly embezzled in excess of $13,000 from the business over the past eight months. He allegedly altered the daily profit totals for the business. He would allegedly log into the computer system and change cash transactions to show they had been comped or provided free to the customer. He was arrested on warrants for embezzlement and grand larceny.

The investigation was based largely on documentation provided by the employer and video surveillance.

Parsons was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $15,000, which he was unable to post. He was placed in the Wood County Holding Center.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.