New Cadbury bunny is treefrog named Betty

Betty the Australian White's Treefrog is named the 2021 Cadbury Bunny.(Source: CADBURYUSA, HERSHEY'S, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – There’s a new Cadbury bunny and this time it is an amphibian.

Inheriting the bunny ears this year is Betty, an Australian White’s treefrog.

She will star in a Cadbury commercial soon.

At less than a year old, this is Betty’s first Easter, but she’s already a natural at the bunny hop.

Betty beat out 12,000 other entries, including a donkey, a miniature horse and a goat.

In addition to starring in the commercial, Betty gets a $5,000 cash prize.

