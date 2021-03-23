Obituary: Betty Jane (Lee) Dye

Betty Jane (Lee) Dye, 90 of Pettyville passed away March 22, 2021.

She was born June 1, 1930, a daughter of the late James E. Lee and Corba Whited Lee.

Betty was a homemaker. She attended Grace Gospel Church in Pettyville for many years until her health no longer permitted.

She is survived by four children, Lois (Randy) Roton of Parkersburg, WV, Lisa (Dave) Wells of Belpre, OH, Mark K. (Sharon) Dye of Pettyville, WV, Roger Dye of Georgia; six granddaughters; one grandson; four great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Elnora Lee of Palestine, WV and husband of 62 years, Carl.

Per Betty’s request, there will be no visitation. Private services will be held for the immediate family with Pastor Larry Dale officiating.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Dye family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care; social worker, Donna Ellyson; nurses, Mary, Cami, and John; caregivers, Pattie, Donna, Cindy, T’onna, Tiffany, and Judy. Thank you all for your compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

