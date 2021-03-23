Obituary: Lois J. Flanigan

Lois J. Flanigan, 77, of Parkersburg, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 17, 2020.

She was born on June 20, 1943 in Parkersburg, WV, to the late Harry H. Heckler and Lorena J. Heckler, and she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey B. Flanigan.

Lois was retired from GE Plastics after a 30+ year career, and was a lifelong member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church.

Lois is survived by her sisters Joan L. Stutler of Vienna, and Carolyn S. Dodrill of Parkersburg, as well as five nieces and nephews, ten great nieces and nephews, and her long-time friend Gordon Miller.

Lois loved life and was referred to as “the fun one” by almost everyone who knew her. She loved travelling to the beach with family or friends, shopping with her sister, animals, and spoiling all the little ones in the family. She loved spending time with her family as well as a special group of friends from high school whom she referred to as “the girls”. There was never a dull moment when Lois was around.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at Amedisys Hospice, and Lois’s personal care givers for their tireless compassion, help and efforts.

Memorial Service will be Saturday 1:00 PM at The Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.