Obituary: Nancy Ellen Ann Thomas

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nancy Ellen Ann Thomas, 58, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 24, 1962 in Berkeley, California to Barry Thomas and Margaret Pekar Thomas.

Nancy was a graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Arts in Special Education. She was currently a special education teacher for almost 40 years at Wirt County Middle School in West Virginia, where she will be missed by many. Nancy enjoyed crafts, gardening, collecting dolls, flamingos and Jimmy Buffet.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret; father, Barry and his wife, Jean; sister, Kirstin Thomas; long time companion, Sherol Gonzalez; nephews, Jack and Marcus Pumper; niece, Maria Pumper; and her dog, Brodie Jackson, who was by her side with his leash in her hand in the hospital when she died.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed.

Donations in her memory may be directed to Wirt County Middle School for the Special Education Program. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Nancy’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

