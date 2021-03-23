Obituary: Samuel Leroy Patton

Samuel Leroy Patton, 58, of Harrisville, WV departed this life Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Mt. Olive, WV.

Sam was born February 24, 1963, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Larry and Margaret (Adams) Patton.

Sam graduated from Harrisville High School and attended St. Luke’s Methodist Church. He worked at various jobs such as BF Goodrich, Century Aluminum, and Advance Auto Parts. Sam enjoyed golfing, hunting, and farming. He also took pleasure in working on his house and vehicles. He was known as a jack of all trades. He loved helping coach his children’s sports when they were younger as well.

Sam is survived by his sons, Samuel Patton (Vanessa) of Pennsboro, WV, Daniel Patton of Ravenswood, WV, and Elijah Howell of Parkersburg, WV; daughter, Bryanna Patton of Pleasants County, WV; grandchildren, Isaac Howell, Zachary Howell, Chloe Patton, Zoey Patton, and Mia Patton; great grandchild, Amethyst Howell; sisters, Charlotte Jones of Harrisville, WV, and Charlene Scadden of Grafton, WV; and many nieces and nephews.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Reverend Bill Dawson officiating. Visitation will take place 12pm-1pm prior to the service. In accord to Sam’s wishes he will be cremated and buried in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV. In accordance with the CDC masks/face coverings must be worn inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.