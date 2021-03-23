Obituary: Stephen Allen “Steve” Fisher

Stephen Allen “Steve” Fisher, 73, of Spencer, died Monday March 22, 2021, at home.

He was born January 27, 1948, at Spencer, the son of the late Harry Blake and Virginia Alice Keffer Fisher.

Steve was a retired insurance agent and owner/operator of a rental business. He was a member and deacon of the Peniel Community Church and a member of the Moriah Lodge No. 38, A.F. & A.M., Spencer. Also, he was a graduate of Spencer High School.

His pastimes included collecting coins, antiques and playing golf. He loved God, his family and his dogs.

Survivors include his wife, Robin Fisher of Spencer; children, Eric Vincent (Leann) Fisher of Spencer, Kristen (Chris) Kille of Charlotte, N.C. and Nicole (Brandon) Weaver of Pittsburgh, Penn.; stepdaughter, Emily Ann (Brittany) Brooks-Holstine of Dayton, Ohio; stepson, Alexander Ryan Brooks of South Charleston; grandchildren, Justin Tyler Fisher and Joshua Clay Fisher; great grandson, Ryker Fisher; brother, Richard Fisher of Spencer; sisters, Sandra (Maurice) Golden of Reedy and Linda (Bill) Hoff of Spencer; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor John Price and Pastor Tim Couch officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be one hour before the service.

The family requests memorial donations to either the Peniel Community Church or Kanawha Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

