Obituary: Tammy Lyn Reynolds-Kelley

Tammy Lyn Reynolds-Kelley, 59, of Parkersburg, WV died March 21, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 10, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Maynard E. Reynolds.

She received her Associate’s Degree in Music and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she was on the Praise and Worship Team, playing the piano and singing. She was talented in all crafting, enjoying sewing, scrapbooking and even participated in theatre. She was also a mother to many of her children’s friend who needed the love and care she provided them.

She is survived by her husband Dan Kelley; four children, Justin Taylor, Karly Hunt, Braden Hunt, Hayden Barrows; two step-children, Daniel and Olivia Kelley; one sister, Diana (Brian) Matthews; one brother, Mike Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her caring maternal grandparents, Gladys and Vernon James.

A Memorial Service will be held, Sunday 3:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 pm at the church.

Donations may be made in Tammy’s memory to James Luce Foundation, memo- Grantspeed-The Bauer Fund, 127 Sylvan Way, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Please join the family for the service live via Zoom- https://zoom.us/j/85978463299 , Passcode 637357

