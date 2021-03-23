Advertisement

Obituary: Tammy Lyn Reynolds-Kelley

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tammy Lyn Reynolds-Kelley, 59, of Parkersburg, WV died March 21, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.  She was born June 10, 1961 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Maynard E. Reynolds.

She received her  Associate’s Degree in Music and was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she was on the Praise and Worship Team, playing the piano and singing.  She was talented in all crafting, enjoying sewing, scrapbooking and even participated in theatre.  She was also a mother to many of her children’s friend who needed the love and care she provided them.

She is survived by her husband Dan Kelley; four children, Justin Taylor, Karly Hunt, Braden Hunt, Hayden Barrows; two step-children, Daniel and Olivia Kelley; one sister, Diana (Brian) Matthews; one brother, Mike Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her caring maternal grandparents, Gladys and Vernon James.

A Memorial Service will be held, Sunday 3:00 pm at Emmanuel Baptist Church with Reverend Kurt Busiek officiating.

Visitation will be Sunday 1-3 pm at the church.

Donations may be made in Tammy’s memory to James Luce Foundation, memo- Grantspeed-The Bauer Fund, 127 Sylvan Way, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Please join the family for the service live via Zoom-  https://zoom.us/j/85978463299, Passcode 637357

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Betty Dye
Obituary: Betty Jane (Lee) Dye
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Samuel Leroy Patton
Nancy Thomas
Obituary: Nancy Ellen Ann Thomas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Lois J. Flanigan

Obituaries

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: George Pantelidis
Patricia Wolfe
Obituary: Patricia Ann Wolfe
Bert Sullivan
Obituary: Bert William Sullivan
Roberta Lee
Obituary: Roberta Lee
Jack Buckley
Obituary: Jack Lee Buckley
Marlene Evelyn Ruddlesden
Obituary: Marlene Evelyn Ruddlesden