Advertisement

Participants discuss plans for widening of Parkersburg’s Pike Street

By Todd Baucher
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Questions about a roundabout and bicycle traffic, made up much of the discussion Tuesday at a virtual public meeting on the proposed widening of Pike Street in south Parkersburg.

Representatives of the West Virginia Division of Highways, and engineering firm Burgess and Niple, explained the project to those logged into the meeting.

They said the widening will include space for a bicycle lane on the regularly-congested portion of Pike Street between Broadway Avenue and Gihon Road.

An engineer explained that, in addition to cutting down on congestion, a roundabout is also a safer choice than traffic signals.

”It’s really an efficient way to handle the traffic,” says Matt Lewellyn, Transportation and Bridge Leader for Burgess and Niple. “Notice here,” referring to a diagram shown at the virtual conference, “we have two lanes that are headed southbound. That was that heavy movement in the (late afternoon), we can handle quite a bit of traffic through that double lane that goes through there.”

Lewellyn also noted that roundabouts in other West Virginia cities, including one just completed in Willliamstown, have been well-received.

Engineers explained the construction, which is still several years away, will mean some current businesses and residences will have to be removed. Right of way for those properties have not yet been obtained.

The project is being funded through the “Roads to Progress” bond issue approved by voters four years ago.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
Two people flown by helicopter for serious injuries after crash in Hocking County
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Wood County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam calls
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Schweikert
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Schweikert
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bryson Vanfossen
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bryson Vanfossen
WTAP News @ 6 - DAV Chapter 32 looking for food donations for pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - DAV Chapter 32 looking for food donations for pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County RSVP gets grant for service to help seniors
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County RSVP gets grant for service to help seniors