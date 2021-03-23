Advertisement

Ram recalls heavy-duty trucks for fire risk, tells owners to park outside

FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International...
FILE - This Feb. 13, 2020 photo shows the Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire. Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — The company that makes heavy-duty diesel Ram trucks is telling some owners to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine fire.

Fiat Chrysler, now part of Stellantis, is recalling just over 20,000 of the trucks mainly in the U.S. and Canada.

The company says the 2021 pickup and chassis cab trucks have heater relays that can overheat, and in rare cases cause fires.

The fires can start even if the engines are turned off.

The company says it knows of three fires but no injuries. None involved customer vehicles.

The recalled trucks have 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.

Stellantis is developing a repair. The recall is expected to start April 30.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

