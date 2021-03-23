Advertisement

Road closures scheduled in Marietta

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 506 Cutler street, between 5th Street and 6th Street. Work will begin Wednesday March 24 at 8:30 A.M., weather permitting. Cutler Street will be closed between 5th Street and 6th Street to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Cutler Street will be open to local traffic only. There will be no parking on either side of Cutler Street in front of 506 Cutler Street. Signs will be posted.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, March 25. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if at all possible. Those with additional questions can contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at (740) 373-3858.

