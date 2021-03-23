Scoreboard- March 22
Parkersburg South boys and St. Marys girls are among the winners in high school hoops
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
South Charleston 38
Parkersburg South 49
Williamstown 73
Cameron 42
Wood Co. Christian 43
Wirt 56
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
St. Marys 64
Wheeling Central 51
Williamstown 47
Ravenswood 43
Ritchie 31
Magnolia 48
Ripley 59
Point Pleasant 38
Doddridge 62
Wood County 26
Parkersburg South at Spring Valley- Postponed
St. Albans at Catholic- Postponed
