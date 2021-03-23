Advertisement

Scoreboard- March 22

Parkersburg South boys and St. Marys girls are among the winners in high school hoops
By Jim Wharton
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

South Charleston 38

Parkersburg South 49

Williamstown 73

Cameron 42

Wood Co. Christian 43

Wirt 56

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

St. Marys 64

Wheeling Central 51

Williamstown 47

Ravenswood 43

Ritchie 31

Magnolia 48

Ripley 59

Point Pleasant 38

Doddridge 62

Wood County 26

Parkersburg South at Spring Valley- Postponed

St. Albans at Catholic- Postponed

