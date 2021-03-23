Two people flown by helicopter for serious injuries after crash in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio- Two people are seriously hurt after a crash in Hocking County.

The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol got call about a crash involving two cars on March 23 at 1:15 p.m. This was at the intersection of US 33 and SR 374 in Hocking County.

19-year-old Austin Waller of Pleasantville, Ohio was westbound on US 33. 38-year-old Jennifer Stanek of Willoughby, Ohio was trying to cross US 33 from SR 374 when she was struck by Waller.

Austin Waller was transported to Ohio State University Medical Center via Medflight for serious injuries. Also injured was passenger Trinity Love who was flown via Medflight to Grant Medical Center for serious injuries.

Jennifer Stanek was transported to Hocking Valley Community Hospital for minor injuries, along with her two children who were also in the car.

Troopers from the Athens Post were assisted on scene by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Logan Fire Department, Hocking County EMS, MedFlight, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash is still under investigation.

