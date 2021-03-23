Advertisement

Washington County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program gets grant for service to help seniors

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The isolation of the pandemic was something that was especially hard for seniors.

And because of this, one group in Washington County is providing a service to help them during this time.

The Washington County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is launching “Senior Chat.”

A service designed to help aid elderly who are feeling isolated and lonely.

The group received a grant from the AmeriCorps Seniors to help with this program.

Seniors will receive a call from a volunteer once or twice a week who is also 55 years of age or older.

Those in the group say that the pandemic has affected the seniors they assist who have had to stay at home because of COVID-19.

“Even our volunteers who are very, very active are saying that this pandemic has had an affect on them. These are people who are volunteering in the community two or three days a week. And then, all of a sudden, whatever they do is done from their home. So, even people who are out in the community usually it’s affected them greatly,” says Lisa Valentine of the RSVP.

There are a group of six volunteers being trained for this program.

If you are a senior who is interested in this service you can call 740-373-3107.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
Two people flown by helicopter for serious injuries after crash in Hocking County
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Wood County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Wood County Sheriff’s Department warns against scam calls
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Schweikert
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Schweikert
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bryson Vanfossen
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bryson Vanfossen
WTAP News @ 6 - DAV Chapter 32 looking for food donations for pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - DAV Chapter 32 looking for food donations for pantry
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County RSVP gets grant for service to help seniors
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County RSVP gets grant for service to help seniors