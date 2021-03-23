Washington County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program gets grant for service to help seniors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The isolation of the pandemic was something that was especially hard for seniors.

And because of this, one group in Washington County is providing a service to help them during this time.

The Washington County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is launching “Senior Chat.”

A service designed to help aid elderly who are feeling isolated and lonely.

The group received a grant from the AmeriCorps Seniors to help with this program.

Seniors will receive a call from a volunteer once or twice a week who is also 55 years of age or older.

Those in the group say that the pandemic has affected the seniors they assist who have had to stay at home because of COVID-19.

“Even our volunteers who are very, very active are saying that this pandemic has had an affect on them. These are people who are volunteering in the community two or three days a week. And then, all of a sudden, whatever they do is done from their home. So, even people who are out in the community usually it’s affected them greatly,” says Lisa Valentine of the RSVP.

There are a group of six volunteers being trained for this program.

If you are a senior who is interested in this service you can call 740-373-3107.

