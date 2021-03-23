Advertisement

WVa gov signs bill to give protection from COVID lawsuits

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has signed a bill that protects employers, health care providers and others from being sued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill offers protection from COVID-19 lawsuits even if public health guidelines were ignored. But suits could be filed if there is evidence a person or entity acted with intent to hurt, kill or cause other damage.

The state Senate passed the bill on Feb. 19 and the House concurred on March 10.

Some Democrats argued the bill’s protections are too broad. Justice proposed the legislation. Several lawsuits already filed had targeted measures Justice put in place through executive orders.

