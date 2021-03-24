Advertisement

Boil water advisory issued in Waverly

(AP)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boil water advisory has been issued by Union Williams PSD for customers located at 257-1329 Oak Grove Rd., Poplar Lane, Acorn Lane, Pineview Estates, Petty Lane, Twin Lakes Lan, and Patriot Lane.

The advisory is a response to a main line water leak on Oak Grove Rd.

Customers are instructed not to drink water without boiling it first. Customers also should not use water to make ice, brush teeth, bathe, or prepare food.

Customers will be notified when the boil advisory has been canceled. Those with additional questions are asked to call (304) 464-5121.

