Bridge inspection scheduled in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Division of Highways announces that the Ravenswood Connector Bridge located on US 33, at milepost 1.25 (westbound only), will be subject to a lane closure on Thursday, March 25, due to a bridge inspection, according to Keeling Fife, District Three Bridge Engineer.

Motorists should not experience any significant delays, but are asked to reduce their speed, follow the direction of all traffic control devices, and use caution when traveling through the work zone. The bridge inspection is expected between the hours of 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M.

