Farmers to Family food distribution goes out quickly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Food insecurity has been a big problem for many people since the start of the pandemic.

To help fight the problem, the Parkersburg Housing Authority, South Parkersburg Baptist Church, Save The Children and the USDA held a mobile food distribution today.

The event wasn’t scheduled to start until noon.

But people began lining up long before workers began handing out the 1,200 food boxes on a first-come first-serve basis.

Organizers say that people got there around 9 a.m., much earlier than they expected.

“We expected a large turnout, but this is more than we could have imagined,” says Parkersburg Housing Authority executive director, DJ Haynes.

Volunteers working at the event say they’re happy to help those in the community who need this service.

The event was scheduled to end at 4 o’clock but finished distributing boxes at 12:45 p.m.

The next food distribution will be on April 15 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Erickson All-Sports Facility

