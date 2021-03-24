Former southern Ohio sheriff gets 3 years prison for theft

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) _ A former Ohio county sheriff has been sentenced to three years in prison after previously pleading guilty to theft in office and other charges.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Charles Reader sobbed and asked for mercy before sentencing Wednesday in southern Ohio’s Pike County where he served as sheriff.

Reader told a visiting judge he had ``wronged`` but wasn’t ruined.

Reader pleaded guilty to four of the original 18 counts in a plea deal in September.

He rose to prominence for the investigation of the execution-style slayings of eight family members in rural Pike County in 2016.

