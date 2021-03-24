Informational event for potential foster families to be held at Big Sandy Superstore

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An informational event for potential foster families will be taking place on Saturday, March 27 at the Big Sandy Superstore from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. The National Youth Advocate Program’s West Virginia branch will have representatives present at the store to provide informational materials and answer questions for those considering becoming foster parents.

The agency seeks out foster families and helps to walk them through the process of fostering a child or youth.

Currently, the organization is looking for 35 area families who would like to foster two or more siblings, as it is often difficult to find families able to foster more than one child leading to siblings being separated.

“[The separation] adds to the trauma of being put in foster care to begin with,” said Denise McGinty, community resource communicator for the agency.

The agency is holding various events throughout the state to raise awareness of foster care and to provide information. At these events, representatives strive to dispel common myths about fostering a child, as well.

“Some of the questions people ask are, can they take the children on vacation, and they area allowed to do that. Or if they can be single, and they can absolutely be single and be foster parents. We have many single foster families. Can you be in a same-sex relationship and fostering? Absolutely you can, we’re very LGBTQ-friendly and we welcome all families from all walks of life,” McGinty, said

Applications for those interested in becoming foster parents will be available. The event will follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Additional information about fostering and about the organization can be found on its website or Facebook page.

