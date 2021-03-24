Man wanted for leaving home confinement in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - An warrant for escaped has been issued for a man who authorities said left home confinement in Parkersburg Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Wise, 34, was ordered confined at 2314 Clement Avenue on a possession-with-intent-to-deliver charge, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Wise is 5-foot-7 and weighs 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

He also has tattoos across his hands that spell out the words “stay high.”

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 304-424-1834, 304-834-3909 or 304-485-8501.

