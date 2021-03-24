Obituary: Irma Tullius

Irma Tullius, 86, of Marietta passed away March 22, 2021 at Waterview Pointe in Marietta. She was Born August 4, 1934 in Marietta to Cecil and Lillian (Hilderbrand) Ritchie. She was married to John Tullius who preceded her in death in 2012.Graveside service will be held 10:30 am Monday, March 29, 2021 at Gravel Bank Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 to 10 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

