Obituary: John Norman Patterson

The angels carried, John Norman Patterson, 65, of Billings, Roane County, home on March 23, 2021 as he was surrounded by loved ones.

He was born January 24, 1956 in Fayetteville, the son of the late Jimmie Lew and Menora Marie “Sue” Donahue Patterson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

John was a loving husband, father and brother. He worked as a coal miner and heavy equipment operator. He was a licensed gunsmith and locksmith.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and helping others. He was a very generous soul.

John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Connie Sue Reynolds Patterson; son, Gregory N. Patterson; daughter, Jeannie Marie Patterson; sister, Patty Webb; grandson, Cameron Pyatt; granddaughter, Haley Jo Patterson; uncle, Charles (Elaine) Patterson; aunt, Sue Ann (Charlie) Whaples; many cousins, nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Orma Reynolds; brother-in-law, Kenny (Ermie) Reynolds; sister-in-law, Debbie (Stanley) Parsons; nephew, Curt Reynolds.

He passed away due to a sudden illness at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

The family thanks the staff for the wonderful care they gave to John. A very special thank you is sent to Stephanie Camp for the tender and gentle care given to John and to us his family. God bless you, Stephanie.

John’s request for cremation has been honored. A memorial service is being planned at a later date.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.