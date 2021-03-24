Obituary: Lola Gayle Hunt

On March 16, 2021, Lola Gayle Hunt left her loved ones and journeyed to her Eternal Home. Lola was loved by her family, her church family, friends and many others, who also consider her as a Mom.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Arison; parents, Clayton and Margaret Evans.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff (April) Hunt of Spencer, Pat (Sharon) Hunt of Winchester, Ky. and Brian (Kathy) Hunt of Walton; two brothers, Joe (Pat) Evans of Elkview and Randy Evans of Walton; ten grandchildren, Adam, Chelsie, Alex, Darby, Ethan, Halle, Kayla, Kimberly, Faith and Hope; one great grandson, Tristen.

Lola graduated from Walton High School and Glenville State College. She spent five decades as a teacher at several schools in Roane County. She had a positive and profound impact on countless youth over those decades. She was an active member of Faith Baptist Church.

A private family burial was in the Eventide Cemetery, Spencer, with Pastor Justin Simmons officiating.

Please be aware of and abide by the CDC and West Virginia guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic, which require social distancing and masks to be worn, if you are planning to attend this time of reflection.

Memorial donations are preferred to Faith Christian Academy, 237 Arnoldsburg Road, Spencer, WV 25276.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

