Obituary: Madeline Harris

Madeline Harris, 94 of Parkersburg, WV passed away March 24, 2021 at Parkersburg Care and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Herman Bennett and Margaret Hinte.

Madeline was a member of the Vienna Wesleyan Church.

She is survived by her step son, Steve (Denise) Harris; step daughter, Pam (Tom) Godwin; special grandson, Steven (Samantha) Harris; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; son, Estil Bennett; daughter, Joan Earley; infant granddaughter, Mia Grace Harris.

Per her wishes, no services will be observed.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Harris family.

