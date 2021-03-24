Obituary: Manual H. Radcliff

Manual H. Radcliff, 88, of Delaware, Ohio passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Mount Carmel Saint Ann’s Hospital of Westerville, Ohio.

He was born August 21, 1932 in Lynn, WV, a son of the late Carl and Mary Carr Radcliff.

Manual served his county honorably in the United States Army. He later retired as a machinist with GE of Delaware, Ohio.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hutt of Lewis Center, Ohio; three brothers, Blaine Radcliff, Clavorn Radcliff and Delmas Radcliff; a grandson Hunter Hutt; several nieces and nephews; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Manuel was preceded in death by his son, Neil Radcliff; three brothers, Harry Radcliff, Dale Radcliff and Carroll Radcliff; four sisters, Bernice Wagner, Gladys Jones, Ernestine Bibbee and Anne Lee Bibbee.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg with Pastor Carl Gene Radcliff officiating. Burial will follow in the Hiney Hill Cemetery in Gilmer County.

Manuel’s family will receive friends 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Saturday and one hour prior to the funeral service Sunday at the funeral home.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

