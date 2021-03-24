Advertisement

Obituary: Matthew Mark Brletrick

Matthew Mark Brletrick
Matthew Mark Brletrick(WTAP)
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Matthew Mark Brletrick age 84, of Walker, W.V. passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 24, 2021 under the loving care of his family. A private memorial service will take place this summer. His final resting place is Mt. Olivet Parkersburg, W.V.

Matthew was born on March 12, 1936 the son of Matthew M Brletrich and Grace Marie Gibson of Canonsburg, Pa. His greatest accomplishment was spreading the word of God for over 40+ years. This included street preaching at Mallory Square in Key West, Jail house services and many years on shortwave radio. He was a skilled residential developer and enjoyed living off the grid.

Our father enjoyed the Florida Keys where he lived for a few years with his family. Sunday afternoons where spent boating and fishing.

He is survived by 9 of his children, Mark Brletrick, Russ Brletrick, Deborah Brletrick Brisson, Rhonda Brletrick Hicks, Andrew Brletrick, Kelli Brletrick Skinner, Marsha Brletrick Ward, Martha Brletrick Winans, Bobbi Brletrick Starkey and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Darla Brletrick Bryan.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man named Aaron Parsons is accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Man accused of embezzling over $13,000 from business
Two people flown by helicopter for serious injuries after crash in Hocking County
FBI confirms one man is dead after officer-involved shooting in North Dakota
Parkersburg Police Department to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Noble County authorities have charged Tyler Thompson, 28, of Caldwell, with murder in the death...
UPDATE: Man accused of killing fiancee in Noble County
The congested traffic on Pike Street could finally be a thing of the past as a new project is...
Participants discuss plans for widening of Parkersburg’s Pike Street

Latest News

Jay Lewis is wanted on two felony charges. The Police Department cannot get in contact with him...
Police requesting public assistance in locating suspect on surveillance camera
Informational event for potential foster families to be held at Big Sandy Superstore
Judge's bench with gavel drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Suspect pleads guilty to September, 2019 death of Parkersburg woman
Parkersburg Area Community Foundation
PACF grants $4,000 to Ravenswood Parks and Recreation
Forecast for March 24th
Forecast for March 24th