Obituary: Matthew Mark Brletrick

Matthew Mark Brletrick age 84, of Walker, W.V. passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 24, 2021 under the loving care of his family. A private memorial service will take place this summer. His final resting place is Mt. Olivet Parkersburg, W.V.

Matthew was born on March 12, 1936 the son of Matthew M Brletrich and Grace Marie Gibson of Canonsburg, Pa. His greatest accomplishment was spreading the word of God for over 40+ years. This included street preaching at Mallory Square in Key West, Jail house services and many years on shortwave radio. He was a skilled residential developer and enjoyed living off the grid.

Our father enjoyed the Florida Keys where he lived for a few years with his family. Sunday afternoons where spent boating and fishing.

He is survived by 9 of his children, Mark Brletrick, Russ Brletrick, Deborah Brletrick Brisson, Rhonda Brletrick Hicks, Andrew Brletrick, Kelli Brletrick Skinner, Marsha Brletrick Ward, Martha Brletrick Winans, Bobbi Brletrick Starkey and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Darla Brletrick Bryan.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com.

