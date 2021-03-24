Obituary: Werneth Willodeane Brady

Werneth Willodeane Brady, 95, of Walker passed away March 23, 2021 at her residence under the loving care of her family and Housecalls Hospice.

She was born on August 21, 1925 in Granstville, WV aka Googerhole, the daughter of the late Newton P. and Thursa Pearl Lewis Harris.

Willodeane had proudly served as a “Rosie the Riveter” at Eastern Aircraft of Baltimore, MD during World War II. She was a member of Vaught Chapel United Methodist Church.

Willodeane is survived by her chidlren Elbert Brady (Lynda) of South Charleston, WV, Janet Barnhart (Michael) of Anna Maria, FL, Danny Brady (Kathy) of Newark, WV, Vickie Bradley (Michael) of Leachtown, WV Mark Brady (Connie) of Leachtown, WV, thirteen grandchildren Jeff, Lori, Chris, Phil, Dana, Dona, Zack, Levi, Dena, David, Chad, Krystle, Heather, four step-grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, sister Timmy Boesing, several nieces and nephews and special cousins including Lily Jean Bush, Argel Dean Lewis and Erma Lea Beaton.

In addition to her parents, Willodeane was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Brady, fourteen brothers and sisters, daughter in law Lynda, granddaughter in law Quita.

The family would like to thank all who lovingly cared for her in the last years of her life and thank you Jesus for the start of her new eternal life.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Rev. Tom Hall officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Memory Garden.

Visitation will be 6 - 8 on Friday and 10 to 11 prior to the service on Saturday.

