O’Neill Center receives check to help with senior meals program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center gets a $55 hundred check from Hunger Solutions MOV today.

This check is going to be used for the center’s senior restaurant meals program.

It’s something that began at the start of the pandemic---in association with the Busy Bee restaurant in Marietta.

It goes to help supply one meal per day from Monday through Friday for seniors in Washington County.

They would like to add more seniors and expand the program to other areas in the county with the money.

“We would be interested in expanding so that we could reach more seniors. We get calls all the time from seniors who want to know if this program is continuing and we would be glad to welcome new partners. And we would really hope to expand out into the county specifically the Belpre area. If there’s anybody there that would be willing to partner with us we would definitely be happy to have that.”

Hunger Solutions MOV is a non-profit that wants to end hunger in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Members of this group include Peoples Bank, Memorial Health System, Marietta College and attorneys at law Bricker and Eckler.

